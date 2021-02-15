Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max on March 18 and fans will finally see the original ideas that the director had planned after Batman v superman. Along these lines, the filmmaker gave an interview to I Minutemen to talk about the most controversial scene of the predecessor film.

It is nothing less than the resolution of the fight between Batman and Superman with the request of the Man of Steel: “Save Martha”. This moment that showed the humanity of the superhero fearful of losing his parents was not understood and received criticism from several detractors who did not see his execution on screen well.

“That concept is fundamental to the movie. I mean, it’s 100% the axis that holds it together. I think it’s indicative of the way Batman v Superman was received, as its central tenant was belittled and mocked. Personally, I think it’s like this beautiful, incredibly symmetrical idea that completely ends it as a concept, “he commented, referring to the Rosebud moment in Citizen Kane.

“It’s funny, because Chris Terrio and I got to that point in the movie in our discussions. We knew how to make them fight, right? But how do you get them to stop? That is hard. Batman realizes that Superman has humanity, he’s not just a creature, he’s a man. He is an alien, but he is as human or, in many ways, more human than him, right? ”, He explained, ending the discussion.

Batman v Superman – official synopsis

Batman confronts Superman, fearful that his lust for power will end up clouding his fight against injustice and turn him into a villain. As the heroes fight, a terrible threat looms over humanity.