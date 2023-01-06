Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the DC film on Italia 1

This evening, 6 January 2023 (Epiphany), on Italia 1 from 21.20 the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a 2016 film from the DC Extended Universe, will be broadcast. It is also the first live-action film to feature both Batman and Superman. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film resumes the adventures of Superman, after he has defeated General Zod and saved the planet earth: his deeds have divided public opinion in two and, among those who row against Superman seeing him as a threat, there is also Batman . Bruce Wayne is hiding behind the bat mask, but few know his true identity. By day he is a wealthy entrepreneur who lives in Gotham, by night he saves his city from bad guys.

Rowing against Superman is also Lex Luthor, head of LexCorp. Intent on stopping Superman, Lex seeks out alien material in the Indian Ocean and, knowing Clark is susceptible to kryptonite, builds a weapon that can nullify Superman’s powers. Batman discovers Lex’s plans, so he sneaks into his headquarters to steal everything he has learned about his rival. But his research is interrupted by the arrival of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, who, however, realizing that she cannot decipher that information, asks for Bruce’s help.

That night, Bruce will dream of Superman in the not too distant future, in the grip of grief for having lost his beloved Loise Lane and completely insane, ready to enslave humans. When the Flash then confirms that that dream was actually a premonition, Batman will do everything in his power to stop Superman. Lex, meanwhile, plots in the dark to create a monster capable of destroying Superman and, at the same time, also wants to manipulate Bruce to induce a confrontation between the two superheroes.

Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Movie Cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Obviously Ben Affleck plays Batman, while Henry Cavill plays Superman. Alongside them we will see Amy Adams as the courageous Loise Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg as the ruthless Lex Luthor and Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth. And then we see Holly Hunter, Tao Okamoto, Ray Fisher, Michael Shannon, Jason Momoa, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Scoot McNairy, Lauren Cohan, Brandon Spink and Callan Mulvey. Here are all the actors in the cast and their characters played.

Ben AffleckBruce Wayne / Batman

Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Kal-El / Superman

Amy AdamsLois Lane

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

Diane LaneMartha Kent

Laurence FishburnePerry White

Jeremy IronsAlfred Pennyworth

Holly HunterJune Finch

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Scoot McNairyWallace Keefe

Callan MulveyAnatoli Knyazev

Tao OkamotoMercy Graves

Robin Atkin DownesDoomsday

Trailer

Here is the trailer of the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, tonight – 6 January 2023 – in prime time on Italia 1.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Batman v Superman? The film is aired today, 6 January 2023 (Feast of the Epiphany) at 21:20 on Italia 1. The Mediaset channel is available on key 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film via streaming can tune into the Mediaset Infinity: just register or log in after which it will be possible to follow everything that passes on TV in live streaming.