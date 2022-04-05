“Batman Unburied”the new Spotify audio series, will feature the Black Panther actor Winston Duke, in the role of Bruce Wayne. With the success of “The Batman”, Warner Bros took advantage of the good moment and allied with WebToon and the music platform to continue telling stories of ‘The Dark Knight’.

The new story of the ‘Bat of Gotham City’ already has a release date for next May 3, 2022.

The official trailer is also available today and can be listened to for free on the Spotify app on any device.

“With the global launch of Batman Unearthed, we are excited to bring the iconic franchise and the legacy of Batman to our hundreds of millions of listeners around the world ”, said Dawn Ostroff, director of content and advertising businesses, in a statement.

David S. Goyer, who has written the scripts for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, has been commissioned to write this new and mysterious story about Bruce Wayne.

“Batman Unearthed”, the new Spotify audio series will arrive on the platform in May. Photo: Spotify

“The power of podcasts has never been more apparent than with David Goyer’s chilling soundscape masterpiece telling the momentous story of Bruce Wayne,” added Ostroff.

“Batman Unearthed”: cast

“Batman Unearthed” will feature Winston Duke like bruce wayne hasan minhaj like The Riddler, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon Jason Isaacs like alfred and lance reddick like Thomas Wayne.

“Batman Unearthed” promises to surprise Bruce Wayne fans with a mysterious story. Photo: Spotify

With this role, Duke will jump from Marvel to DC. The actor has appeared as M’Baku in “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

What will “Batman Unearthed” be about?