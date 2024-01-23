In the last few hours there have been rumors that the new game by Batman with Damian Wayne replacing his father Bruce, developed by WB Games Montrealit was canceled due to leaks. Journalist Jason Schreier, however, argues that this is not the case.
Maybe someone remembers that some images of a Batman game canceled by WB Montreal popped up in 2021, and Schreier himself he did not deny the project's existencewhich was shelved by Warner Bros.
What the journalist says is that the cancellation did not happen for the reasons we are talking about right now. Furthermore, as far as we know, the timing would be compatible to imagine that game later became Gotham Knights.
There is no peace for the Dark Knight
If we consider that the aforementioned Gotham Knights starts from the assumption that Batman is deadwhile in the now imminent Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the masked hero has ended up under the control of the evil Brainiac, it seems there is no peace for the Dark Knight.
Speaking of Rocksteady's new title, in that case Batman will be dubbed for the last time by his historic voice, Kevin Conroy, who died in November 2022. Unfortunately, the Italian version of the dubbing will not see the return of Marco Balzarotti.
