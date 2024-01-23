In the last few hours there have been rumors that the new game by Batman with Damian Wayne replacing his father Bruce, developed by WB Games Montrealit was canceled due to leaks. Journalist Jason Schreier, however, argues that this is not the case.

Maybe someone remembers that some images of a Batman game canceled by WB Montreal popped up in 2021, and Schreier himself he did not deny the project's existencewhich was shelved by Warner Bros.

What the journalist says is that the cancellation did not happen for the reasons we are talking about right now. Furthermore, as far as we know, the timing would be compatible to imagine that game later became Gotham Knights.