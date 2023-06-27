Batman is one of the universal subjects for cosplayers, however this one cosplay of the Dark Knight from Low cost cosplay exceeds all expectations, proving truly incredible as well as other creations of the subject in question.

To achieve this degree of identification, the brilliant cosplayer had to resort to the use of a cathopefully without doing any damage to the creature, which seems quite comfortable within this particular situation.

It’s not a complex costume to build, but what matters is the ingenious idea that gave rise to it. “I am Batman”, says the cosplayer in the message attached to the photos visible below, and who can blame him? It truly is a perfect reinterpretation of the famous cartoon character.

Which version is it? At a rough guess it seems to be the Batman played by Ben Affleck, but the transposition is quite universal, with a perfect search for the appearance and typical expression of the famous DC Comics super-hero, in a truly remarkable test by of the cosplayer.

