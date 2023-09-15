Great news for fans of the gotham city hero! Warner Bros., through a statement, announced the revival of the iconic ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian balewhich will take place in our country and in various parts of the world as a celebration of the film company’s 100th anniversary in 2023. In addition, it will bring other of its most popular films back to theaters.

For this reason, in this note we will tell you all the details about the return of ‘The Dark Knight’ and from when you will be able to see it again.

When will the ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ trilogy be seen in theaters?

The trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan will return to the country’s cinemas from Friday, September 22, 2023 and one movie will be released per day, so the schedule would be as follows: ‘Batman Begins’, on September 22; ‘The Dark Knight’, on September 23, and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, on September 24. This screening will offer a new version of the films, since it will be remastered with higher image and sound quality.

Heath Ledger won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in ‘The Dark Knight’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The aforementioned trilogy is one of the most acclaimed in the history of superhero films, so much so that ‘The Dark Knight’, the second installment, had several Oscar nominations: it managed to win the golden statuette for best supporting actor, due to the work made by Heath Ledgerand sound editing.

What other films will be re-released for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.?

The revival of ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ It will not be the only one that Warner Bros. will do: it plans to go all out for the 100 years since its founding, which is why it announced that it will also screen the following films in movie theaters again: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939 ), ‘Singing in the Rain’ (1952), ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971), ‘Gravity’ (2013), among others.

Where to watch the ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ trilogy ONLINE?

The three films that make up the saga of ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) are property of Warner Bros., a studio that usually send your productions to the platform HBO Max to enjoy the complete trilogy.

