Batman: The Animated Series aired its last episode in September 1995, leaving us two great seasons with 85 chapters.

This television program marked a whole generation of superhero fans and even saw the birth of the character of Harley quinn, so it was of great importance to the character’s story.

Almost 26 years after its end, Batman: The Animated Series could come back with new chapters, and this time they would be available through a streaming.

It seems that Warner Bros. is reviewing its catalog of successful series from the 90s to bring back the most representative ones, the first product being the reboot of Animaniacs, which gave a lot to talk about.

There are many rumors about the next projects of this company, and one of them would indicate the return of the batman animated series.

This was announced by the director Kevin smith and the journalist Marc Bernardin, who claimed to have heard information about a possible return of this program from the 90s.

Impossible to forget this epic moment.

Batman would return with a sequel

Through a live chat titled ‘Fatman Beyond’ Bernardin assured that, according to a rumor, HBO Max intends to make a sequel to the Batman animated series, continuing the events from where they left off.

For its part, Kevin smith confirmed the information, and although he claimed not to be involved, he said he heard it from reliable sources.

At the moment there are no official data that allow us to confirm or deny these statements, so they must be taken as a simple rumor.

Although we must admit that it would be great to have back the animated series of Batman from the 90s, we don’t know if they could give it the same touch that we love so much.

We will have to wait to see if everything is confirmed or if they only play with our feelings.

