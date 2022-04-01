From The Batmancomes a new one Catwoman cosplay from Tayvixwhich takes up quite precisely the reinterpretation of the character that emerged in the new film, although it is further modified with some characteristics typical of the model in question.

Zoe Kravitz’s new catwoman in The Batman is one of the most fascinating seen so far, but also one of the interpretations more athletic and lethal than the typical anti-heroine of the universe created for the Dark Knight, something that Tayvix partially modifies by exploiting its own peculiar characteristics.

The costume proposed by the cosplayer is very similar to the original, being this made up of a sort of rather simple leather suit, but it must be said that the way in which this is shown does not make the character properly confused in the shadows and typically “stealth” like the situation would require.

But here, on the other hand, lies the freedom of interpretation that is typical of cosplay and this reinterpretation of Tayvix works perfectly and keeps the style typical of the model who, in the Instagram message, invites us to carry out a theft of some kind, as we can see below.