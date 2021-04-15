Batman It has a myriad of eye-catching characters to exploit, though that doesn’t stop creators from adding new faces with their own personalities.

Their comics They have gradually explored themes of inclusion, even with well-known figures like Joker, although this time we will show you another with a slightly peculiar relaxation technique.

Recently, one of the newer characters revealed his preferences LGBTQ by means of a page of the comic, although the strange thing is the vision that it has with respect to sex.

Batman has a similar LGBTQ

If you have faithfully followed the publications of Batman, sure the name of Ghost-Maker It sounds familiar to you, since this guy became a kind of rival to Bruce after they trained martial arts together.

While the superhero dedicated himself to dispensing justice in Gotham city, his former partner became a ruthless vigilante in Asia, where he killed hundreds of criminals.

In issue 107 of the current Batman series, we see Ghost-Maker traveling in his private plane to come in support of Bruce, and it is here that the character is revealed to be pansexual or bisexual.

In a certain part of the comic, he appears getting up from a bed where a man and a woman meet, who tell him that ‘they are just warming up’.

After this moment, the old acquaintance of Batman He takes a drink, tells his guests that they can eat all the food, and leaves, asking them to remember him as a legend.

Ghost-Maker appeared a year ago in the comics, a product of James’ mind Tynion IV, who simply introduced it so that Batman would have a new rival.

The funny thing is that it is inspired by the prince Zuko from Avatar, since the writer wanted a relationship similar to that of Aang and the prince of the fire nation.

What do you think of Ghost-Maker?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



