Lada Lumos fell in love with the character of Punchlinesborn on the pages of Batman just a couple of years ago, and he decided to dedicate his last one to her cosplay. The result, as you can see, is very faithful to the comics.

Former student, Alexis Kaye is taken hostage by Joker inside a television studio and forced by the criminal to be his spokesperson during a broadcast directed to the citizens of Gotham, until she is saved by Batman.

However, the experience marks the girl to the point of obsessing her and doing everything to attract the Joker’s attention again, until she becomes his new shoulder. Punchline is therefore to all intents and purposes one rival of Harley Quinnand Batman readers were really impressed with this character.

Speaking of Batman, you will certainly remember that the iconic hero appeared in the latest trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at The Game Awards 2022, while in the history of Gotham Knights the Dark Knight died during a fierce battle with Ra’s al Ghul.

As for Lada Lyumos, author of a magnificent cosplay once again, take a look at her latest works: Ganyu from Genshin Impact, Makima from Chainsaw Man, Adda the White from The Witcher and Harley Quinn from Gotham Knights.