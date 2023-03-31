Throughout its very long publishing history Batman he has faced an impressive number of super-villains. Among these there is also the eco-terrorist Poison ivy who over time has become one of the most popular characters of DC Comics and is now the protagonist of our pages thanks to nic_the_pixie cosplay.

Poison Ivy is a charming eco-terrorist with extraordinary physical abilities. She can poison any person just by touching them and has full control over all plant life. The villain uses these powers for her own personal concept of justice, with terrorist attacks aimed at affirming the supremacy of plants over humans.

The cosplay made by nic_the_pixie looks simple but actually required eight hours of preparation. As explained in her post, in fact, her costume was made on site using body painting, leaves and glue. The result is certainly successful, as you can see in the shots below.

