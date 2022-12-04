Poison ivy is one of the villains of Batman most appreciated by cosplayers, given the great variety of versions of the character seen in the long editorial history and the various transmedia transpositions of the Dark Knight. The charm of him of course is another plus point, as the reminds us martina_the_witch cosplay.

Poison Ivy first appeared in the comics way back in 1966, with her origins having changed several times over the course of time. After the Crisis of Infinite Earths, the genesis of the character was outlined in an almost permanent way: due to a genetic mutation, the biochemist Pamela Lillian Isley obtains superhuman abilities and complete control over any form of plant life, as well as the ability to poison simply with a touch and to subjugate almost any human being using powerful pheromones. She decides to harness her powers to save plants around the world from the carelessness of humans. She is a noble end, except that in doing so she becomes a murderer and an eco-terrorist, as well as one of Batman’s most dangerous nemeses.

We’ve seen several compelling takes on Poison Ivy by martina_the_witch on our pages and this one is no different. It is a variant created almost from scratch and customized by the model, although there are some characteristic features of the character, such as the thick bright red hair that contrasts with the green of the costume and various floral accessories. The post accompanying the shot reads “Sweet poison on your lips …” reminding us of one of Poison Ivy’s favorite methods of eliminating her victims, which is with a poison-flavored kiss.

