Over the course of its very long editorial history Batman he faced an impressive number of super-villains of all kinds, some of whom impressed the public to the point of becoming iconic nemeses on a par with some of the heroes of the DC Comic universe. Among these there is also Poison Ivy which today is the protagonist of our pages thanks to cosplay by martina_the_witch.

Appearing for the first time in Batman comics way back in 1966, the character’s origins have changed several times over time, but after the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Poison Ivy, whose real name is Pamela Lillian Isley, is usually a biochemist who, due to a mutation possesses a poisonous touch, enhanced physical abilities, and supernatural control over plant life. Moved by a deep love for plants, she uses plant toxins and mind-controlling pheromones for her criminal activities, which are usually aimed at protecting endangered species and the natural environment from the negligent actions of humans.

We have already seen Poison Ivy cosplays by martina_the_witch in the past, all of excellent workmanship and faithful to the original character. What we see today is instead an unpublished version, but still characterized by great charm. No greenish skin or costume made of leaves, rather the criminal appears in a green summer costume with floral embroidery.