The name of this new series will be Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic. This will continue the events of his past series, known as Neo-Year. In that we saw the successor of Bruce Wayne face an uncontrolled AI that endangered Neo-Gotham.

The synopsis shared by DC tells us a little about the plot. A series of disappearances of children will lead Terry to the old Gotham. With the help of a splicer named Kyle the Catboi he will have to search for answers. Besides, he’ll know what kind of villains never left this part of town.

Announcing this new Batman Beyond series, its cover variants were revealed. They all focus on Terry McGinnis, but a couple feature different characters. In one, the villain, Inque, and in another we get our first look at Kyle the Catboi. What do you expect from this new arc?

What is Batman Beyond?

Batman Beyond originated as an animated series in the late 1990s. This followed Terry McGinnis, who was trained by Bruce Wayne to become his successor. All in the rather futuristic setting of Neo-Gotham.

Source: DC Comics

Due to the popularity of the animated series, the character made the leap into comics. In this medium he began to generate various stories that were very dear to the public. At one point it was even thought to give him his own movie, although now it seems that it will not happen anytime soon. Did you already know this character?

