Let’s go back to the parts of a real classic with the Poison Ivy cosplayfamous character taken from Batmanin this case really convincingly retrained by Missbrisolowho in a video shows different perspectives of his excellent costume.

The version of Pamela Lillian Isley in her anti-hero version, also known as Poison Ivy, she really looks great in this short video showcasing the cosplayer’s work on the dress. Between green tight pants and classic dress with generous neckline, this Posino Ivy cosplay is also really well done and it’s a pleasure to watch it in loop.

Obviously, the long red hair could not be missing, a real iconic element of this character. Poison Ivy is one of the oldest characters in Batman, who appeared already in the first issues of the famous comic as one of the most particular villains with a suffered experience.

Brilliant botany and remarkable intelligence, Pamela Lillian Isley uses her supernatural power over plant living beings to bend them to her will and achieve her goals, which often have to do with real acts of ecoterrorism.

So let’s take a look at this reinterpretation by Missbrisolo, which among the many proposals really deserves some attention, as you can see.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we refer you to some of the most recent published on these pages, such as Lucy’s cosplay from coconut_kaya_nilson2, Futaba’s from win_winry_ in a bathing suit, Sailor Moon’s cosplay from Paris Hilton, Jessie’s from missbrisolo from Pokémon, that of Raven from Starbuxx from Teen Titans and the cosplay of Tsunade from yaizaperez all in body painting, taken from Naruto.