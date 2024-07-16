Voice actor Kevin Conroy was best known for voicing the English language version of Batman in his nineties animated series and in the Arkham game series. Sadly in 2022 he lost a long battle with cancer. Now comes what will be the last time we hear from him as Gotham’s guardian.

The animated film, Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3has just been released. This will mark the last time we hear Kevin Conroy as Batman, as it was the last thing he recorded as the character before his death. His final words have already reached the networks and many consider them the perfect way to say goodbye to his legacy.

The scene presents us with the end of several DC worlds, including the animated one from its most popular series of the nineties. Here we see the Dark Knight in a final confrontation with his arch-enemy the Joker. Faced with the imminent end, the vigilante only says a few words.

‘I care about Gotham, about justice, and if it has to end, at least I’ll leave like this, being Batman.‘Before Your World Ends. Considering this was Kevin Conroy’s final work as the hooded figure, it’s inevitable to get emotional. Especially since they also chose to send him off with the version of the character that made him enter the hearts of fans. What did you think of his latest work?

This is a much better way to End Conroy’s performance as Batman. I loved the dialogue here, I miss Kevin so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/2qpd15eVGQ — BrutalVengeance (@BVengeance267) July 16, 2024

Where can you watch Kevin Conroy’s latest work as Batman?

As we mentioned this latest work of Kevin Conroy as Batman appears in the animated film Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3. This was released on July 16 in digital formats, although for now it is only available in the United States for rent or purchase.

However, you can wait a bit for it to be released either on the streaming service, Max, where the previous ones are or on Prime Video. On this last service you can buy or rent it to watch it once it is available. Will Kevin Conroy be given a grand farewell?

