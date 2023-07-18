













To give you an idea, here is a list of Warner Bros. Games video games that have a very worthwhile price and that you should take advantage of:

Back 4 Blood – 319 MXN

Batman: Arkham Knight – 142.85 MXN

Batman: Return to Arkham – 207.73 MXN

Gotham Knights – 539.20 MXN

Hogwarts Legacy – 1,359.20 MXN

injustice 2 – 118.92 MXN

Injustice: Gods Among Us – 174.25 MXN

lego batman – 74.75 MXN

LEGO Batman 3 – 162.25 MXN

LEGO: City Undercover – 159.20 MXN

LEGO DC Super Villains – 195.89 MXN

lego marvel avengers – 150 MXN

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – 141.19 MXN

lego movie – 40 MXN

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – 134.10 MXN

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – 494.67 MXN

LEGO The Hobbit – 149.75 MXN

Mad Max – 174.50 MXN

Midway Arcade Origins – 74.75 MXN

Mortal Kombat 11 – 1199 MXN

Mortal Kombat-X – 297.32 MXN

Scribblenauts: Showdown – 89.40 MXN

shadow of war – 130.83 MXN

As you can see, among the offers of the games of Warner Bros. Games there are really interesting titles, even some forgotten gems that you should try.

It is worth noting that these offers in Xbox They will be available until the end of July. There is a bit of everything and for all kinds of audiences, so the best thing you can do is review the list because you will surely find something you have wanted for a long time at a very decent price.

