To give you an idea, here is a list of Warner Bros. Games video games that have a very worthwhile price and that you should take advantage of:
- Back 4 Blood – 319 MXN
- Batman: Arkham Knight – 142.85 MXN
- Batman: Return to Arkham – 207.73 MXN
- Gotham Knights – 539.20 MXN
- Hogwarts Legacy – 1,359.20 MXN
- injustice 2 – 118.92 MXN
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – 174.25 MXN
- lego batman – 74.75 MXN
- LEGO Batman 3 – 162.25 MXN
- LEGO: City Undercover – 159.20 MXN
- LEGO DC Super Villains – 195.89 MXN
- lego marvel avengers – 150 MXN
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – 141.19 MXN
- lego movie – 40 MXN
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – 134.10 MXN
- LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – 494.67 MXN
- LEGO The Hobbit – 149.75 MXN
- Mad Max – 174.50 MXN
- Midway Arcade Origins – 74.75 MXN
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 1199 MXN
- Mortal Kombat-X – 297.32 MXN
- Scribblenauts: Showdown – 89.40 MXN
- shadow of war – 130.83 MXN
As you can see, among the offers of the games of Warner Bros. Games there are really interesting titles, even some forgotten gems that you should try.
It is worth noting that these offers in Xbox They will be available until the end of July. There is a bit of everything and for all kinds of audiences, so the best thing you can do is review the list because you will surely find something you have wanted for a long time at a very decent price.
