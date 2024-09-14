There is currently a special sale active on Steam dedicated to one of the most iconic villains of Batman: The Penguin. This to celebrate The premiere of the HBO series will be released on September 19thTake advantage and you can get your hands on some much-loved titles from the Gotham City vigilante.

Of course, Penguin hasn’t been the protagonist of any video games until now. That’s why most of the video games for sale are related to Batman. Although there is also room for some with multiple DC characters in their cast.

Here is a list of all the offers that we found most interesting in this special sale, all with prices in Mexican pesos:

Gotham Knights at 199.80

Arkham Collection at 149.85

Arkham Asylum at 79.80

Arkham City at 79.80

Arkham Knight: Premium Edition at 89.95

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition at 99.75

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition at 99.90

Lego Batman Trilogy Pack at 79.90

Lego DC Supervillains at 89.85

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure at 79.80

Source: WB Games.

If you want to take advantage of some of these offers on Batman and The Penguin video games, head over to Steam as soon as possible. The special sale will last from now until September 22nd. So you still have time to decide which Gotham adventure you’ll buy. Do you already have one in mind?

What other special events are there about Batman?

Although the sale on Steam is for the release of The Penguin, these days in September will also have multiple events and sales of its rival. This is due to the celebration of Batman’s 85th birthday, with which various products will arrive at different stores and activations of different brands.

In fact, on September 21 there will be a special celebration at the Perisur shopping center in Mexico City. Not to mention that Warner Bros. will release a 4k Blu-ray collection featuring 10 of the vigilante’s most beloved and successful animated films. Will you join the celebration?

