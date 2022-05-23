What better way to start the week than with the Poison Ivy cosplayone of the most famous villains of Batmanmade by the model halcybellawho in line with the character has decided to immortalize his work in the midst of nature.

Poison Ivy really needs no introduction, even for those who are not a big fan of the Dark Knight stories. Her true identity is that of Pamela Lillian Isley, a biochemist who has undergone a mutation due to a failed experiment, receiving superhuman physical abilities, the poisonous touch and the ability to control every form of plant life at will. Having obtained these powers, she decides to become an eco-terrorist, known precisely as Poison Ivy, ready to kill anyone in order to preserve an endangered species or the natural environment. Over the years, the character has enjoyed great success, so much so that she has become one of the most recurring villains in Batman stories, but for the general public she has become famous above all thanks to the interpretation of Uma Thurman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

The Halcybella cosplay offers us a Poison Ivy immersed in nature in a really well-kept cosplay. Obviously there is no lack of thick bright red hair as well as the costume made of leaves, seen in some said numerous versions and representations of the character.

What do you think of halcybella’s Poison Ivy cosplay? Let us know in the comments.