There was a time when there was no Christmas without a comic and no comic without Christmas. The last decades of the last century were a time for authors of all types and nationalities to decide to bet on the era of good feelings to put one of their characters in trouble. Any reader who remembers those years with some clarity will remember the habit of magazines like The Viper (and her happier sister, Kiss Comix) to publish Christmas specials.

In the same way, superhero readers surely remember that authors like Frank Miller, John Byrne or José Luís García López took advantage of the dates to show the closest side of Superman or Batman. The X-Men, the Justice League, Starman, Hellboy, Hawkeye, Spirit and even Lobo, with his hilarious Paramilitary Christmas, They have at least one memorable story dedicated to these special dates to their credit. There is also no Christmas without the Christmas strips of Calvin and Hobbesy Snoopy and Carlitos.

Some of these stories are buried in compilation volumes or out of print, and finding them requires an exciting job of searching and capturing in comic stores or second-hand bookstores. And since the Christmas spirit also consists of giving and, let's not fool ourselves, time is the most generous gift that one can give, we have prepared a small list with comics of different stripes that can be easily obtained even for those who leave everything for last minute.

Here is a list of comics, comics, graphic novels, call them what you want, designed to awaken the most festive side of the reader. Some reinvent Christmas story, the work of Charles Dickens. which has become the literary reference of these festivities. Everyone lets their imagination and sense of humor fly into surprising territories:

Lee Bermejo (ECC Ediciones

Batman: Christmas. A Christmas story. It is the adaptation of the famous Christmas story by Charles Dickens set in the Batman universe, with the Dark Knight facing the ghosts of his past, present and future. The narrative follows the hero facing the ghosts of his past, present and future. The Batman takes the place of the Dickensian Mr. Scrooge, in a plot that reflects his moral dilemmas in a shocking and Christmas-themed city of Gotham. The illustrations by American Lee Bermejo, known for his detail and realism, give a unique atmosphere to this story, where Batman faces the personal consequences of his solitary crusade against crime.

Carlos Giménez (Reservoir Books)

Christmas song. A ghost story. Carlos Gimenez, master of Spanish comics, he has long enjoyed total creative freedom which, combined with his tireless artistic activity, led him to make a mirror game with the Charles Dickens classic. Giménez has been enjoying a kind of self-imposed seclusion in his house for years, surrounded only by his friends and his comics. Here he not only adapts the original story, but uses it as a means to reflect in a very personal way on the contemporary social and political situation. With his characteristic expressive style, he combines the essence of Dickens' story with a more current, relevant and critical message, exploring themes of injustice and inequality in today's society, while maintaining the moral and redemptive essence of the original tale. .

José Luis Munuera (Astiberri) José Luis Munuera (Astiberri)

Christmas story. A ghost story. Another inspired version of Christmas story. In this case, it is notable for the vibrant and colorful vision of Spanish cartoonist José Luis Munuera. The story takes a unique turn by starring Elizabeth Scrooge, a female adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic character. The comic retains the narrative and themes of the original, but presents them in a more dynamic and accessible style, making it attractive to both fans of the classic and new readers. The illustrations are rich in color and expressiveness, capturing the essence of the Christmas narrative with a modern touch. Munuera, one of the authors who has best understood the sensitivity of bande desinée Franco-Belgian, offers one of those albums that you look at page by page over and over again.

Giuseppe Manunta (New Nine) Giuseppe Manunta (New Nine) Giuseppe Manunta (New Nine) Giuseppe Manunta (New Nine)

Christmas dinner. An excellent opportunity to learn about the work of the talented cartoonist Giuseppe Manunta. The Italian presents an intimate and human look at a family dinner on Christmas Eve, skillfully combining elements of drama and comedy to explore the complexities of family relationships during the holidays. The interactions between the characters are realistic and the humor is dealt with in a way that is appreciated and not cloying, portraying the tensions, joys and peculiarities that arise at family gatherings. Manunta's art is warm and inviting, perfectly complementing the tone of the story. One of those well-kept little secrets from publishers like Nuevo Nueve.

Charles Dickens and Estudio Joso, (Herder Editorial)

Christmas Song (The Manga). This list wouldn't be the same without a Christmas manga. And this adaptation of Christmas story by Dickens made by the Joso Studio in Barcelona, successfully combines the main lines of Japanese comics with Victorian history, creating a fresh and original reading experience. The characters and settings are drawn with the detail and expressiveness characteristic of the manga, offering a new perspective to the classic narrative of redemption and Christmas spirit.

Francisco Ibanez

Mortadelo and Filemon. Happy holidays! If there is an author who knew how to take advantage of the milestones and dates indicated throughout the year, it was Francisco Ibáñez. Mortadelo and Filemón's albums dedicated to soccer World Cups and the Olympics may be the most famous, but it is worth not forgetting this sprawling compilation of misadventures of his two most famous creations during the Christmas season.

Ana Oncina (The Dome) Ana Oncina (The Dome)

A Christmas with croquette and empanadilla. Croqueta and Empanadilla are a publishing phenomenon that has led Ana Oncina to become a best-selling author. Proximity continues to be the strong point of the Alicante author and this volume is an endearing and comical look at the Christmas holidays through the eyes of Croqueta and Empanadilla, two endearing characters. The drawing is simple but expressive, and highlights the author's ability to capture everyday life, those small joys and challenges of festivities as a couple. Oncina manages to balance humor with tender moments, creating a Christmas story that awakens more than one knowing smile.

Jeffrey Brown (Book Planet)

Star Wars. The Vader family celebrates Sithmas. The drawer indie Jeffrey Brown began a fruitful collaboration with the universe Star Wars through comics aimed at children and youth readers, with a complicit and familiar humor that connects with parents and geeky children. This delivery, with an openly humorous approach focuses on the Vader family, mixing iconic Star Wars elements with holiday traditions.

Shawn Crystal, Charles Soule, Chris Claremont, Terry Dodson (Panini Comics)

X-Men: Christmas Special Advent Calendar. This Christmas special features members of the X-Men in a series of short stories that take place over the Christmas period.. Each story, like an advent calendar, reveals different aspects and traditions of Christmas, intertwining them with the characters and the X-Men universe. This approach provides a more human and festive view of superheroes, showing how they celebrate and experience the holidays. Does not reach the level of Demonthe great Christmas story of the X-Men, but it doesn't pretend to be that either.

Grant Morrison and Dan Mora (Panini Comics)

Klaus. Grant Morrison and Dan Mora present an original and dark reinterpretation of the Santa Claus myth. Klaus combines elements of fantasy, action and folklore to tell the origin story of Santa Claus in a way never seen before, as a brave Viking. Mora's illustrations are stunning, with a dynamic, detailed style that captures the epic atmosphere of the story. Morrison, known for his complex and profound narratives, offers a version of Santa Claus that is both heroic and mystical, moving away from traditional representations of the character.

David Lopez

Extra ball: David López's Christmas comics The Spanish cartoonist has been drawing comics for Marvel and DC starring Captain Marvel, Catwoman and the X-Men for more than two decades. During that time, he has punctually fulfilled his personal tradition of publishing a Christmas story completely free of charge starring characters of his creation. Number 28, corresponding to 2023, has just been edited these days.

