Last year, batman It was one of the films that generated the most money for Warner Bros., which is why a sequel was confirmed shortly after with the same cast of actors and also its director. However, this alternate world to the DCU It does not stop there, since there is also a series planned in a certain villain that won the palms of many.

This character will be neither more nor less than The Penguinand now, through the podcast of The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider that Robert Pattinson he would return to this series in some capacity, so Batman could have his cameo in said show. Same thing that would be going into production in the coming months to air some time later on streaming.

The program will have a total of eight chapters and Colin Farrell R.will reprise his role as the character, the cast also includes Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, House of Sand And Fog), Deirdre O’Connell (Outer Range), and Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel’s Runaways). It takes place shortly after the events of The Batman.

This is what the lead actor says:

The Penguin picks up about a week after The Batman movie ends. So Gotham is still a bit underwater. I read the first script for the first episode, and it starts with my feet splashing in the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that, I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ It’s lovely. It is very well written.

For now it does not have a release date, but it should come out before TI have Batman Part II.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: No doubt Batman must appear yes or yes, at least in the form of a cameo. I really want to see her, since she is a very interesting new take on the character.