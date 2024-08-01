Batman Caped Crusader is the new animated series centered on Batman, a character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The series is curated by JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm and consists of ten episodes. It will be available in its entirety on Prime Video from August 1st.

Gotham City it’s a city where corruption and crime are spreading rapidly. When he was a child, the billionaire Bruce Wayne He witnessed helplessly the death of his parents at the hands of a scoundrel and this gave the motivation to fight crime. As an adult and after various trainings, he wears a mask and becomes the legendary Batman (Batman), with the help of his only ally: the butler Alfred Pennyworth.

We return to Gotham City

Batman solves cases, saves innocent lives, fights criminals (simple bandits, corrupt agents or even mafia bosses) and enemies of all kinds, including characters with abilities above the human limit and supernatural beings. There are those who have met him and speak of him with terror, but at the same time there are those who do not believe in his existence. Only a few have faith in him.

Batman is not the only one who wants to clean the city from crime. There are two honest officers in the Police Department, namely Commissioner Jim Gordon and the detective montoya. In addition, there is also the public defender Barbara Gordondaughter of the commissioner, who does her best to help her clients. The prosecutor also Harvey Dentalbeit with a somewhat unscrupulous method, does what he can, but in Gotham City you risk getting into trouble if you try to do something that could cause trouble for powerful criminals. The war against crime in Gotham City begins.

Is it the sequel to the 1992 animated series or a worthy successor?

Batman Caped Crusader is not a sequel to the well-known animated series that aired in the 90s (available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video). The fact that Bruce Timm is behind the creation does not mean that they are connected. On the contrary, his touch is close to the animation style used at the time but with a more “modern” touch. More than a sequel, it makes you feel nostalgic and picks up the reins of what the 90s series left and was written for a rather wide audience.

Caped Crusader can be watched by those who have seen and loved the 1992 series as well as by those who want to discover the character. The new series is not really an origin story, but a return to the origins of the Batman, represented with a darker atmosphere and a noir touch in the 40s (a rather contextualized era, since the Gotham vigilante was first drawn in that period). Even the opening credits, represented in black and white, recall the era in which the narrative context is set.

An animated series that convinces and revives the legend of Batman, with a functional and typical style of the character

The animated series goes back to the 1940s, recalling the style that combines noir and action adopted by Bruce Tim in the past, but this time with a darker and more gloomy touch and therefore aimed more at an adult audience than at kids.

Behind the production there are also J.J. Abrams And Matt Reeves (director of The Batman with Robert Pattinson and of the series The Penguinin September on Sky). It is clear that all three love the character and this love has led them to create a convincing TV series and above all a gem not to be missed.

It combines the touch of Tim with the one adopted by Reeves and there is the right balance between the two styles. On one hand, there is the animation style and the noir that is very reminiscent of the one used in the past, on the other hand the dark touch that was glimpsed in the film with Robert Pattinsonmaking the atmosphere of the series darker and recommended only for a more adult and mature audience.

Caped Crusader show a Batman in his early dayswhere he is cutting his teeth on the streets of Gotham and gaining more and more awareness of himself and his resources, so that he can continue his mission of cleaning up crime in Gotham.

All ten episodes are engaging and not really connected by a common thread at first. Each episode presents itself as the “case of turn” and it is self-contained, so as to give space to various characters (supporting characters and antagonists) and to test Batman in every type of mission that may arise. Towards the end, a horizontal plot begins to develop where some events shown leave a significant impact and which lay the foundations for a possible continuation (the season finale makes you want more episodesthe).

Creative Freedoms That Might Not Be to Everyone’s Liking

It’s not exactly a faithful adaptation of the comics and they’ve taken some creative liberties that might turn some people’s noses up. They’ve changed the storylines of some characters or even the sexual identity of others (here, Oswald Cobblepot she is a woman).

For a series set in the 40s, there is a rather evident embrace of contemporaneity, touching on themes such as Gender Identity and the LGBTQIA+ Community or giving a greater role to female characters.

If this is really a flaw, it would mean being closed-minded. At most, it doesn’t please everyone, but in reality these changes aren’t fundamental to the plot and the series works anyway.

Animation and dubbing

Animation is another strong point of Caped Crusader. Starting from the black and white opening credits to the chameleon colors that adapt to the shot shown: it goes from a dark tone that represents the dirt of Gotham to a more lively one present on the other side of the coin that represents the city. There is also an even brighter tone when you want to highlight the madness of some characters.

As for the dubbing (the original one), it’s ok for some characters, others a little less. The replacement for the late Kevin Conroy, Hamish Linklaterhe puts his all into dubbing Bruce Wayne/Batman and he does very well, but he doesn’t make us forget Conroy. Others who do well are Christina Ricci (Selina Kyle) And Diedrich Bader (Harvey Dent/Two-Face).

A new series of Batman not to be missed and from which we hope to have more seasons in the future.