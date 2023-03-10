Last year it was revealed that Warner Bros. and HBO Max they would reject the new animated series of Batmanwhich was being produced by Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves.

But it was also revealed that Batman: Caped Crusader it was being featured on other streaming platforms like Apple, Netflix, and Amazon. Now it was announced that Batman: Caped Crusader has been saved and picked up by one of those platforms.

Batman: Caped Crusader was selected to be added to the content catalog of Amazon Prime Video with a two-season order. No other details have been revealed at this time.

The series marks Timm’s long-awaited return to animation. Batman on television, after leading the Emmy-winning series, Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is meaningful on multiple levels – for one thing, the two have been friends and a team since they were 13, working on projects like felicity and cloverfield. On another level, they both recently signed historic deals with WarnerMedia – Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell captivating new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams and Reeves said in a statement when the series was announced. “The series will be exciting, cinematic and evocative of the roots not to go of Batman, while delving into the psychology of these iconic characters. We can’t wait to share this new world.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Batman is back and in a style that should have been back a long time ago. It happened late, but it happened, we can rest easy comrades.