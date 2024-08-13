The series Batman: Caped Crusader arrived in the Prime Video catalog a couple of weeks ago. In addition to the excellent reviews she received, one of the most talked about topics about her was her interpretation of the Penguin, who this time is a woman. Seeing the commotion on social media, the people in charge of the series decided to talk about the subject.

Bruce Timm, creator of the series Batman: Caped Crusaderspoke in an interview about the origin of the Penguin. For him and the producer of the series, James Tucker, The Gothic Knight lacks good villains, especially of the female gender. So that’s where the idea came from to make a change to the Penguin.

After this conversation, Tucker said he felt very inspired to reimagine. ‘I thought of Marlen Dietrich in her jacket and the musical Cabaret. I also thought a bit about Harvey Fierstein, Hairspray and Divine. After that I knew instantly what it could be.‘.

Source: Prime Video

Finally, Timm assured that this change to the villain of Batman: Caped Crusader It is not forced inclusion.This is organic. It’s believable, bizarre and strange that this character has no gender because that’s the essence of the Penguin. What we see is the essence of the original comics and animation. When you see her you think that she has no gender, that she’s a creature and I love that we explore that.‘What do you think of their reasons?

What is Batman: Caped Crusader about?

This new series shows us the story of a younger Batman in the 1940s. His stories are inspired by his most classic comics and also have a focus on the hero’s more detective side. Despite being animated, it touches on very dark and adult themes.

It is worth noting that this is a creation of Bruce Timm, who was also in charge of the iconic animated series of the nineties about the vigilante. If you are interested in watching it, you can now find the entire first season in the Prime Video catalog, where it has 10 episodes of between 23 and 26 minutes each. Does this catch your attention?

