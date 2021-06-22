Next to Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond It is one of the most beloved cartoons of the character. Not only did he introduce us to a futuristic version of The Dark Knight, but also showed us a much more mature side of Bruce Wayne. Well this version of the hero will return in a new story.

After being absent for eight years, Batman beyond will return in a comic series called Batman: Urban Legends, cwith his own story titled Wake. This comic will consist of 30 pages where our hero must solve a mystery set in Neo-Gothic.

The script of this comic will be the responsibility of Jackson lanzing, who had previously lent his talent as a screenwriter in other stories of Batman beyond. In fact, Lanzing declared himself a fan of the animated series, so there is potential for this new comic to be one of the best in history.

Via: Jackson lanzing