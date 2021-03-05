Future Batman It was adapted into an animated series 21 years ago, and although its impact was not as strong as that of its predecessor, it won over a number of fans.

The last chapter aired in December 2021, but there was a gap that left us wanting to see more than Terry McGinnis.

With the reboot of several series in Warner, some fans wondered if it would be possible to have this show back, and a famous casting director revealed that it is possible.

Andrea Romano has been in charge of several important animated projects, including Avatar: The Legend of Korra and of course, Future Batman.

Some time ago a panel was held where the cast answered several questions, and one of them had to do with the possible return of this series.

Do you remember them?

Although almost everyone hesitated to answer, Andrea Romano assured that a new stage of Future Batman it would be possible if the fans ask for it.

‘It will depend on the fans asking, asking and asking until Warner Bros. (hears them). It would be foolish not to. We are all here and available, we are all still doing a beautiful job. So, yes, please, and thank you. ‘

For the moment Warner has not mentioned the possibility that Future Batman come back with a new series, but fans have shown that they do love it.

One of the strongest indications came with the announcement of a new superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson, as fans assumed it would give life to Terry McGinnis.

This was debunked when they showed the outfit and a bit of the plot, but made it clear that fans want something new from Batman Beyond.

So now you know, if you want to see it back on the screen you have to ask Warner.

