Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most anticipated premiere for fans of the DC Extended Universe. After three years of the ‘Release the Snyder cut’ campaign, fans saw the true version of the film in all its glory.

The achievement of the fans was reflected in the hot premiere of Justice League on HBO Max, which rekindled hopes that Snyder will take back the reins of the film saga and several projects that did not see the light, for example, the Batman film with Ben affleck.

As it is remembered, the actor left said production due to personal problems, and because he felt that “it should be done by someone who had all the passion.” However, this may have changed after the release of Justice League and his contract to reprise his role in The Flash.

In this scenario, the fans started a new viral campaign, Make the Batfleck’s movie, so that Warner Bros gives the green light to the project. In a matter of hours, the order became a trend in social networks and now we only have to wait for what this new demand ends.

Joe Manganiello appeared only in one of the DCEU post-credits scenes. Photo: Warner Bros

For his part, Zack Snyder also expressed his desire to see the movie that would pit Bat Man against Deathstroke. “I would love for them to make that movie (…) That would be great and Joe Manganiello (interpreter of the villain) is incredible ”, said the filmmaker previously.

What was the Batman movie going to be like?

“It was a really dark story where Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain who was dismantling Bruce’s life from the inside out. It was a systemic thing: he killed everyone who was close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try to make him suffer, because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him, “said the actor previously for Yahoo.