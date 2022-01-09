Batman is one of the most iconic DC superheroes. Many films have been developed around the superhero and in 2022 there is a new plot starring Robert Pattinson. This also adds to the multiverse of The Flash, which will feature Michael Keaton in his iconic suit. However, not all of them have been well received by the public and they know this first-hand. Ben Affleck.

When the actor was announced as the new ‘Knight of the night’, the response from the fans did not wait and many began to send him hateful messages through social networks. In fact, a signature campaign was launched on the Change.org site to dismiss Zack Snyder’s projects from participating.

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise their role as Batman in The Flash. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros.

Given this, and after several years, Affleck confessed to The Howard Stern Show how he was affected by the great refusal of the audience regarding his participation in the DCEU films: “ I was hurt . I felt less hurt than I would have been 10 years before but it hurt because I felt like ‘what do I have to do?’, You know, like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ I thought it was an interesting idea. “

“But I also thought, ‘This becomes a request. Now they have this thing, everyone is going to make a petition… one hundred thousand (signatures), you signed a damn petition, do you have something better to do with your day than sign petitions? ”, He added.

In addition, he also mentioned that he decided to accept the role for his children: “Ironically, the reason i did this was because i wanted to make a movie for my kids , especially for my son, that they see it and feel proud ”.

Won’t come back as Batman

After several years of playing Batman, Affleck told the Herald Sun that The Flash will be his farewell to the Bat Man. He also revealed that the film starring Ezra Miller contains his favorite sequences in his career as the protector of Gotham City.

“Maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, are in the movie The Flash. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting, different, but not in a way that is incongruous with the character, “he detailed.