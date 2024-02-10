Valentine's Day is approaching and for the occasion Bellatrix Aiden has seen fit to interpret one of the most famous female characters from the Batman universe with a Poison Ivy cosplay themed with this holiday.

Poison Ivy, whose real name is Pamela Lillian Isley, is a botanist who is obsessed with plants and after undergoing a genetic mutation becomes a dangerous eco-terrorist capable of controlling vegetation at will, generating toxins and controlling pheromones to coerce her victims to obey them. A dangerous nemesis of the Dark Knight, but with the new The New 52 and DC Rebirth line, Poison Ivy has also been portrayed as an antihero.