Batman: Arkham Trilogy was announced for Nintendo Switch, in the course of Nintendo Direct, the Dark Knight is ready to protect Gotham once again in Rocksteady’s most acclaimed trilogy ever. Warner Bros Games is proud of this port, which promises really well given the recently released presentation video.

The ability to play Batman: Arkham Trilogy in portable mode and with all DLCs hitherto released on consoles from other manufacturers, it could be a significant convenience and a new way of approaching the Dark Knight and his crusade. The appointment is not clear but for the moment we know that it will be during this autumn.