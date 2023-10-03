Batman Arkham Trilogy will no longer arrive on Switch on October 13, 2023: the long-awaited collection that brings together the Batman Arkham series on Nintendo consoles for the first time has been officially postponed.

The announcement was made by the porting development team itself, i.e Turn Me Up Gamesvia a post published on the series’ official Twitter (X) account.

Let’s read the declaration from the development team:

“Batman Arkham Trilogu for Nintendo Switch will be released on 1st December 2023” “We need more time to provide users on Nintendo Switch with the best possible experience. Apologies to all the fans who can’t wait to play the port. Thanks for your patience”.

It is not the first time that this troubled porting has been postponed: already in April 2023 the game had suffered delays in publication, so much so that it risked being postponed directly to 2024.

The Batman Arkham Trilogy will include all three games in the Batman Arkham series along with the DLC released over the years: a great opportunity for fans of the Bat Man and for those players who have never tried the historic series.

For the first time, in fact, the Batman Arkham series arrives on Nintendo console and becomes available in portable mode. The appointment is renewed for December 1st.