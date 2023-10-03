Batman: Arkham Trilogy was postponed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: the collection was supposed to arrive in stores on October 13, but the publisher decided to postpone its release exit date to December 1st.
“The release of Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch has been postponed to December 1, 2023,” reads a note from Warner Bros. “More time is needed to be able to offer players the best possible experience on the Nintendo console. We apologize to the fans who can’t wait to experience this trilogy: thank you for your patience.”
In reality, as we know, the games coming out in October 2023 leave very little margin and it is therefore possible that the manufacturer has opted for a last-minute postponement in order to avoid the monstrous crowd of the next four weeks.
The return of the Dark Knight
The return of the Dark Knight with Batman: Arkham Trilogy gives us the opportunity to reflect once again on the extraordinary quality of the trilogy signed Rocksteady Studios, but also on how this development team has spent the last thirteen years working on a project that doesn’t seem to have attracted much enthusiasm.
Postponed to 2024, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is certainly not what we expected from such a talented studio, and the fact that the Batman license has no longer been exploited (except in Gotham Knights, where the Bat-Man died…) appears truly inexplicable.
