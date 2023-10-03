Batman: Arkham Trilogy was postponed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: the collection was supposed to arrive in stores on October 13, but the publisher decided to postpone its release exit date to December 1st.

“The release of Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch has been postponed to December 1, 2023,” reads a note from Warner Bros. “More time is needed to be able to offer players the best possible experience on the Nintendo console. We apologize to the fans who can’t wait to experience this trilogy: thank you for your patience.”

In reality, as we know, the games coming out in October 2023 leave very little margin and it is therefore possible that the manufacturer has opted for a last-minute postponement in order to avoid the monstrous crowd of the next four weeks.