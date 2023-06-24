Many were delighted with the announcement of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch occurred in the last Nintendo Direct. To clarify the features of the collection, Warner Bros. has published an official FAQ that explains some features. In particular, it emerged that only one of the three games will be physically present on the cartridge, Batman: Arkham Asylum. while the others will be downloaded separately. In fact, in the FAQ we can read:

Does the physical version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch include all three games on one cartridge?

Batman: Arkham Asylum will be included on the Batman: Arkham Trilogy game cartridge. Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the Batman: Arkham Trilogy cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console. All three games will be playable as long as the cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console.

Unfortunately it is not specified by how much free space there will be need to install the two games. We will talk about it in due time.

From the FAQ we also learn that the development of the conversions has been entrusted to Turn Me Up Gamestherefore not directly to Rocksteady and that the collection will contain all the DLC of the three titles.