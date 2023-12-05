Last week it was finally released Batman Arkham Trilogy for nintendo switcha collection in which we see the three video games developed at the time by Rocksteady Studios, and that finally reach this company’s consoles after having skipped the generation of Wii U even though it arrived there Origins. And due to curiosity regarding performance, there are Youtubers who have put these games through a test that will let us see if they are worth buying.

Those who carried out these tests are the users by Digital Foundry, with interesting comparisons that explore textures, resolution, sound and more issues that they always review. And although some had hope, it is unfortunate to report that the game is considered a technical disaster, since it does not even meet the minimum quality standard that the last generation versions had, we are talking about PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

First of all, they split the trilogy into three different files instead of everything fitting into one app, as for the physical part, just Akrkham City It comes inside the cartridge. The frame rate is supposed to be 30 frames per second but not constant, as it drops from 25 to 20 depending on what is required at the moment. As for the resolution, this is 810p in dock mode and 540p in laptop mode, which sometimes tends to drop considerably.

As mentioned by Digital Foundryare the worst games they have analyzed on their channel, even a little more disappointing than the failed version of switch of Mortal Kombat 1. Likewise, they mention that it seems strange to them that games from the era of Xbox 360 and PS3 run so badly on a device that is supposedly more advanced, and of course, don’t talk about Arkham Knight It is the worst affected due to being more advanced compared to the previous ones.

Remember that Batman Arkham Trilogy is now available in switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Since they gave a delay date to launch these games, the alarms were already noticeable. Maybe they should have taken longer to deliver something of quality, because at least games of the stature of Hogwarts Legacy look decent on the small console.