













Batman: Arkham Trilogy makes its way to Nintendo Switch with all its content | EarthGamer

Batman: Arkham Trilogy will mark the first time these adventures have come to Nintendo Switch. They will also come with absolutely all their downloadable content. From his additional campaigns to the variety of costumes for the bat man.

The trilogy is made up of Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and arkham knight. These three titles put the gothic hero in a race against time to save the city from different threats. The first time of the Joker, the second time of Hugo Strange and finally the mysterious Arkham Knight. All in stories that make great use of the expansive universe of this hero in the comics.

We recommend you: Director of The Flash will be in charge of the new Batman movie

Batman: Arkham Trilogy It will arrive on Nintendo Switch during the fall of 2023. It still does not have an exact release date, so we will have to be aware of any news. It will undoubtedly be a collection that fans of the hero will not hesitate to buy.

How is the gameplay that we can expect from Batman: Arkham Trilogy?

In the trio of titles from Batman: Arkham Trilogy we control the masked hero to fight crime. In addition to a combat system that has become iconic, we can use a variety of its best gadgets. From batarangs to smoke bombs to mislead enemies.

Its gameplay allows us to engage in hand-to-hand combat or transform into a silent predator. In addition, in the third installment the use of the Batmobile was introduced to navigate throughout the city and participate in vehicular combat or chases.

Source: Rocksteady

If you haven’t played them, this could be a great opportunity to do so. After all, they often come up as the best superhero-based video games. Not to mention, they have some of the best stories of this vigilante. Will they buy the trilogy?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)