Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch in a few days, starting from December 1st, and naturally a spectacular one could not be missing launch trailer to celebrate the event.
The collection, curated by Turn Me Up Games, will allow owners of the Japanese hybrid console to look back the extraordinary trilogy that Rocksteady Studios has dedicated to the Dark Knightas part of a package that therefore includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight.
Meanwhile, Suicide Squad warms up its engines
Eight years have passed since the release of the last chapter of the saga, Arkham Knight, and Rocksteady had literally disappeared. The English studio, however, is about to return with a new tie-in set in the Arkhamverseor Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, arriving February 2.
Initially received in a lukewarm manner, after the postponement the game became the protagonist of a series of presentations that tried to highlight its qualities, from the narrative sector to a gameplay that appears truly frenetic and spectacular.
