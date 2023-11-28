Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch in a few days, starting from December 1st, and naturally a spectacular one could not be missing launch trailer to celebrate the event.

The collection, curated by Turn Me Up Games, will allow owners of the Japanese hybrid console to look back the extraordinary trilogy that Rocksteady Studios has dedicated to the Dark Knightas part of a package that therefore includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight.