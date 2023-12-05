Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a disaster on Nintendo Switch: Digital Foundry’s analysis

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch is a disasteraccording to theDigital Foundry analysiswhich rates the Arkham Knight conversion in particular as one of the worst ever made.

The English newspaper had already mentioned the many problems with Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch, calling the port “unacceptable” for a whole host of reasons, from visual quality to performance.

It clearly goes better with the first two episodes of the saga, Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, which coming from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation do not boast such a graphic complexity as to require too many sacrifices.

However, even in this case the team responsible for the Trilogy managed to make mistakes, with frame rates that drop inexplicably well below the 30 fps target, compromising the experience.