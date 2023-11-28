













Batman: Arkham Trilogy gives a first look at its Nintendo Switch version









This first trailer shows everything that made the titles of Batman: Arkham, but now on the Nintendo platform. Additionally, we also have a first look at the new Dark Knight costume inspired by the hit movie. Warner Bros. Pictures Batman by Matt Reeves.

Don’t forget that this outfit will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch on December 1st and then on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC starting December 15th.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

Batman: Arkham Trilogy includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, was developed by the team at Turn Me Up Games and will include all previously released downloadable content (DLC) for all three titles.

If you are interested, you can reserve the game in the eShop of the nintendo switch and it is priced at 999 MXN in Mexico and does not take up that much space, only 6.9 GB.

We also recommend: HBO Max will no longer have all the Looney Tunes classics and DC movies

Where can you play Batman: Arkham video games?

Do not lose sight of the fact that the series of Batman: Arkham It can be enjoyed on more than one platform. You can enjoy these titles in their original versions that came out on PS3 and Xbox 360.

However, these titles also had a new remastered version for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation. Come on, they are not the improvements we deserve, but they are for those who had not played it yet.

On the other hand, Arkham Knight is native to PS4 and Xbox One and, to date, looks certainly good.

Are you excited about this release on Nintendo Switch? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google New

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)