Warner Bros. Games and DC recently released the official trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch. This collection, which includes the titles Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, will be available for the first time on Nintendo Switch starting December 1st. The trailer offers a preview of the gameplay of the three games on the Nintendo Switch console. Additionally, a new costume inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman” is shown, available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight for Nintendo Switch at launch and subsequently on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from December 15th.

Batman: Arkham Asylum, developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2009, marks the beginning of DC’s Arkhamverse. The game takes players inside Arkham Asylum, a dark and immersive environment, where they face iconic enemies such as Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow. The next chapter, Batman: Arkham City, created by Rocksteady Studios in 2011, expands the game environment to Arkham City, a maximum security facility that houses the criminals of Gotham City. The game boasts a wide range of enemies, including Catwoman, Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin and Mr. Freeze.

Finally, Batman: Arkham Knight represents the conclusion of Rocksteady Studios’ trilogy. In this chapter, Gotham City is threatened by Scarecrow and the Arkham Knight, a new enemy in DC’s Batman universe. The game features a cast of DC supervillains and introduces the Batmobile, usable throughout the game’s open world and capable of transforming into Chase and Battle modes.