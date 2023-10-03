A few months ago Nintendo announced to us that the hero of the night DC Comics was going to be arriving in Batman: Arkham Trilogy for switch, something that some did not expect because they had to include the third installment, which is the most demanding of all in technical terms. And now that we were just a short time away from its release, it seems that we will have to wait longer to have these three adventures to go.

As reported in a statement by WB Games, The title has to be worked on to have maximum performance on the hybrid console, which is why it will not be able to arrive on the date they promised a few weeks ago. The best thing is that the wait is not going to be that long, since the final launch arrives precisely for the holiday season, that is, next December 1st.

Here is the statement:

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will now be released on December 1, 2023. More time is needed to give players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to the fans who are looking forward to playing this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.

That means that the game will be released shortly after the waves of big releases that we are experiencing right now, adding to that possibly the disaster of Mortal Kombat 1 It hasn’t left a good taste in their mouths. So, they will try not to leave one of the biggest stars of the heroes in a bad light. D.C..

Remember that the new date is December 1st on Switch.

Editor’s note: It is always important to recognize when a product is not in the ideal state to go on sale, so it will be worth waiting for the Dark Knight to arrive in a dignified way on the Nintendo laptop.