Batman is ready to return to Nintendo consoles with a trilogy that will collect three great successes of the bat man on the videogame front: we are obviously talking about the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

A few hours ago, Nintendo announced that the collection of titles finally has one official release date: The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2023.

The trilogy will include Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City And Batman: Arkham Knight featuring all previously released downloadable content. Only the first of the 3 titles will be available in physical form, the other two will instead be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop.

The three titles, released respectively in 2009, 2011 and 2015 they are still considered among the best superhero games of all time thanks to the dark atmospheres that have distinguished them.

The original games were developed by Rocksteady Studios, while the trilogy for Nintendo Switch was made by Turn Me Up Games. Will the Arkhamverse still be able to conquer old and new fans of the bat man? We will find out very soon.

2023 is certainly an important year for video games dedicated to superheroes: just think that, a few weeks after the release of the trilogy, we will be able to get our hands on the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games.