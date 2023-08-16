













Batman: Arkham Trilogy already has a date for its arrival on Nintendo Switch | EarthGamer









It was through social networks where the departure date was confirmed for Batman: Arkham Trilogy. This collection will mark the first time the trio of Rocksteady-developed games have come to a Nintendo console. So fans of the Batman with the hybrid system might get excited.

The confirmation of the release date was accompanied by an image that brings together the most important characters of each installment. It is also confirmed that the collection will include all the DLC that were released for the trilogy at the time. So it will be a worthwhile package.

We recommend you: Director of The Flash will be in charge of the new Batman movie

At the moment the page has not been updated Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch eShop. So we will have to wait a while for them to reveal how much it will cost. Fortunately, it won’t be long before we have an answer.

What are the games included in Batman: Arkham Trilogy?

With Batman: Arkham TrilogyNintendo Switch users will be able to enjoy three different adventures. Arkham Asylum It was the one that started this franchise in which we fought the Joker and his plan to create super soldiers with a new drug.

This was followed Arkham Citywhere we must face Hugo Strange and a bloody plan to end the criminals of Gotham. Finally we have arkham knight where a villain from Batman’s past comes seeking revenge, putting the entire city in danger.

Source: Rocksteady

As if that were not enough, all the DLC are included. In the case of Arkham City and arkham knightt these were more and with greater content. Since they came with alternate costumes for the vigilante and chapters that extend the story, as well as the hours of play. Will they buy Batman: Arkham Trilogy?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)