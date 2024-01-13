













It is also not true that the idea was presented to Warner Bros. and ended up rejected. That is what is revealed by people very close to this developer and who have known his strategy for the most recent decade.

From what it seems Rocksteady Studios, after working on Batman Arkham Knight In 2015 he began working on another Dark Knight title. This was a virtual reality as well as a multiplayer video game from an original franchise.

This is the first time something like this has appeared but there are not many details about it. But there was never anything related to Superman. At the end of 2016, a Suicide Squad game ended up being cancelled.

Fountain: Rocksteady Studios.

That was a development from the Warner Bros. Games studio in Montreal, Canada. So the company decided that this title would be in charge of Rocksteady Games and it is the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League currently known.

The creation of this adventure based on the Suicide Squad began in 2017. So, where did the information for the Superman video game come from? According to reporter Jason Schreier, it was all a mistake.

In this week's newsletter, why people are primed to hate Suicide Squad before it even comes out, why a dumb Superman rumor won't go away, and what Rocksteady Studios has actually been doing from 2015 to now: https://t.co/IbsleyVknW — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 12, 2024

Schreier contacted the Twitter user who spread the rumor, whose name is James Sigfield. Through a direct message he confirmed that it was wrong.

He even revealed 'I corrected it in a later message, but it was never successful'and added 'the person who gave me the information mixed up the studies'.

Fountain: Rocksteady Studios.

So there was a Superman game in the planning but it was never from Rocksteady Studios, which is still working on the Batman franchise's Suicide Squad.

With details from Bloomberg. Apart from Batman, Superman and Suicide Squad we have more video game information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

