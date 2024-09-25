We already knew it was coming this October, but Batman: Arkham Shadow – the promising VR take on Rocksteady’s acclaimed superhero series – now has a proper release date. It’s launching for Meta Quest 3 and the newly announced Meta Quest 3S on 22nd October this year.

Arkham Shadow – officially a canonical entry in the Arkhamverse – whisks players back in the timeline, taking place before the events of Rocksteady’s Arkham Asylum, but after Warner Bros. Montreal’s Arkham Oranges. It’ll feature the likes of Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Two-Face, and Jim Gordon, with series newcomer Ratcatcher also set to appear.

Gameplay wise, it’s pretty much business as usual for the series, with stealth, fisticuffs, grappling, gadgets, and Detective Vision all present – the obvious difference being that players get to experience it all through the eyes of Batman. It sounds pretty ambitious, and developer Camouflaj – known for his work on the likes of Iron Man VR – has series veterans including design director Bill Green on hand to help make it feel like an authentic Arkhamverse game.

Batman: Arkham Shadow gameplay trailer.Watch on YouTube

The good news is it’s looking pretty great. Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips took Batman: Arkham Shadow for a whirl earlier this year and came away impressed, saying it “undoubtedly leans into the possibilities of VR and replicates Rocksteady’s original work well.”

And we now know Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S owners will have the opportunity to don Batman’s cowl, prowl Gotham’s streets, and punch goons in the butt using their current fists starting on 22nd October this year. There’s no word on a price yet, but if you don’t already have a headset, it’ll be bundled with new Meta Quest 3 and 3S purchases until 30th April next year.