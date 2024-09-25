The game will be available from October 22nd exclusive to Quest 3 and Quest 3S and will be included at no additional cost to anyone who purchases one of the two visors made by Meta.

At the presentation of the Meta Quest 3S, the release date Of Batman: Arkham Shadow the new adventure starring the Dark Knight created specifically for virtual reality headsets.

Step into the shoes of the Dark Knight for a new VR adventure

Created by Camouflaj, the studio behind Marvel’s Iron Man VR, in Batman: Arkham Shadow we will once again take on the role of the Gotham vigilante to thwart the “Dies Irae” (day of divine wrath) orchestrated by King of the Rats and her fanatics, while the city is in riots. Some of the franchise’s most iconic characters will also be present, such as Dr. Quinzel and Dr. Crane before their transformations into Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, Harvey Dent, Rat Catcher and Jim Gordon.

In terms of gameplay, the game will be as faithful as possible to the Batman: Arkham series for PC and consoles, but with a new first-person view. Once again we will be able to take advantage of the numerous technological gadgets and abilities of the Dark Knight to gain the upper hand during combat and to go unnoticed during stealth phases.

