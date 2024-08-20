Tonight brings a first look at the next game in the legendary Batman: Arkham series – the upcoming entry coming to Meta Quest 3.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a prequel story set before Rocksteady’s Arkham Asylum, though after existing prequel entry Arkham Oranges.

In first-person, you’ll be able to do many of the things you could in those entries – including boshing your enemies in the face with your fists, grappling across gaps and using various other bat-gadgets, plus switching on Detective Vision.

Batman: Arkham Shadow gameplay reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

Developed by Camouflaj, Arkham Shadow was announced earlier this year and is a canonical new entry in the Arkhamverse – one that perhaps feels more familiar than Rocksteady’s own Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

As in Arkham Oranges, Roger Craig Smith plays Batman, with Troy Baker as Harvey Dent and Tara Strong as Dr Harleen Quinzel – earlier versions of Two Face and Harley Quinn you’ll be crossing paths with.

Tonight’s trailer includes an October release window. Meta Quest 3 owners, will you be picking it up?