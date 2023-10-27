A strange situation has emerged in Batman: Arkham Knightwith the Robert Pattinson costume in The Batman which was appeared within the game only to be removed, demonstrating a sort of official DLC for the film that was expected but not fully clarified.
According to various testimonies, the costume used for the recent Batman film had appeared in the version Epic Games Store of Batman Arkham Knight, apparently the only one to receive this addition, but after a few hours the content was removed without explanation.
Initially we thought of a possible particularly well-made mod, but it would instead seem to be a official content which, for some reason, has not been announced or released in public form as of yet.
An addition in line with tradition
If this were the case, the launch within the Epic Games Store could have been a system error, pending an official publication of the DLC themed The Batman, even if at the moment these are only suppositions.
In fact, the costumes of various others are already present within Batman Arkham Knight cinematic interpretations like the one in the 1989 Batman and the one used by Christian Bale in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.
In light of this, the arrival of a costume from Matt Reeves’ The Batman would seem like a sensible addition, even if the timing at this point would be a little strange.
#Batman #Arkham #Knight #Robert #Pattinsons #costume #Batman #appeared #game