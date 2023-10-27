A strange situation has emerged in Batman: Arkham Knightwith the Robert Pattinson costume in The Batman which was appeared within the game only to be removed, demonstrating a sort of official DLC for the film that was expected but not fully clarified.

According to various testimonies, the costume used for the recent Batman film had appeared in the version Epic Games Store of Batman Arkham Knight, apparently the only one to receive this addition, but after a few hours the content was removed without explanation.

Initially we thought of a possible particularly well-made mod, but it would instead seem to be a official content which, for some reason, has not been announced or released in public form as of yet.