Within the video game industry, there are titles that stop updating after a certain time for obvious reasons, but there are some that suddenly receive modifications without prior notice, especially due to online server issues. And recently computer users received something strange, because Batman Arkham Knight received new content that for some would not make sense.

As mentioned, this update by Rocksteady It has been a kind of mistake, since it is about the release of a new suit for the character, specifically, it is the version of the outfit that he had Robert Pattinson for his movie. And we say that it is an oversight, because the Epic Games Store It no longer allows those who have the game to download.

Here is a video from someone who was able to download it:

This only has one explanation, and that is that said suit is going to be released in another month, and we mentioned that because of the release of the Arkham Trilogy in nintendo switch which will surely be a kind of gift for those who join in playing these adventures on the console. However, in order not to leave aside those who tried in their time Knight for PS4, Xbox One and PC, It will also be released on these platforms.

Remember that Batman Arkham Trilogy the is launched December 1st on Switch.

Editor’s note: It is obvious that it was an oversight, and now until December it will be time to review the Batman trilogy in full force. It is really striking that such demanding games can be run on said console.