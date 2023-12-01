Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch has been defined unacceptable by Oliver Mackenzie of Digital Foundry. It is, as we know, one of the three chapters included in the Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection.

“Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch is unacceptable,” Mackenzie wrote. “Terrible performance, poor visual quality, and game-breaking glitches. I will publish a video analysis dedicated to this and the other two Arkhams next week.”

Available from today in stores, Batman: Arkham Trilogy includes the three episodes of the saga dedicated to the Dark Knight by Rocksteady Studios, but another development team took care of the conversion not exactly famous, Turn Me Up Games.