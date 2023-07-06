Batman: Arkham Knight received one modmade by Digital Dreams, which adds the ray tracing to the PC version of the game, pushing its graphics to the limit and giving us a Gotham City ever so beautiful.

Considering how much time has passed since our review of Batman: Arkham Knight for PC, there is no doubt that the package manages to push the technical sector of the masterpiece by Rocksteady Studioswhile leaving intact some limitations such as, for example, the yield of the rain.

Of course, to move the renewed graphics of the game and all the heavy effects activated, you need a respectable configuration, and in this case a very powerful NVIDIA RTX 4090 seems like the bare minimum to be able to aim for 4K at 60 fps with all settings maxed out.